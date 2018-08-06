NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Kalonzo, Mutua set to unite

Mutuku Mwangangi August 6, 2018
Governor Alfred Mutua and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka. Photo/Courtesy

Mutuku Mwangangi @PitzPitah

A wind of change could sweep through Ukambani political landscape with signs that Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua and Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka may have embarked on a path to reconciliation.

The duo have not been seeing eye to eye since 2014 when Mutua ditched Wiper over irreconcilable political differences with his former party boss and went a head to form his political outfit — Maendeleo Chap Chap — which he used to vie for governor’s seat in last year’s poll.

But in a pointer that the two politicians could soon unite, they met and exchanged pleasantries on Saturday at Karen Community Church during the wedding of Robert Mwambura Kivutha, a son to Wiper party chairman and Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana.

