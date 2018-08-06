Mau evictions dispute goes to The Hague

George Kebaso, Felix Yegon and Clement Kamau @PeopleDailyKe

A Nairobi-based human rights lawyer has filed a petition at the International Criminal Court (ICC) over Mau forest evictions.

Sigey arap Bett termed the ongoing evictions by the government — to clear illegal settlers from a part of the forest block — not only a violation of individual rights, but also crimes against humanity.

The lawyer said yesterday — a day after an MP urged the government not to relent in its resolve to reclaim the forest — that there is more to the evictions than it meets the eye.

“One year ago, the contested area was hosting an array of government installations such as schools, a polling station and an election tallying centre among others. But now it is a forest,” Bett said.

This comes even as the government halted activities at the Nyayo Tea Zones. Narok County Ecosystem conservator Mwai Muraguri said the 100 metres by 300 metres wide extension of tea zone was illegal and had led to destruction of the forest.