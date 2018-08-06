Police probe harrasment claims by Tatu City developers

PD Reporter @PeopleDailyKe

Police are investigating alleged harassment of Tatu City’s foreign investors by Kenyan co-owners. The foreign investors say they have suffered home invasions and harassment by Immigration officials. Police are also investigating whether the murder of two security guards at the project could be linked to the wrangling over its ownership.

Stephen Jennings of Rendeavour, an African city developer, has claimed that some people have been trying to extort money from the company.

Tatu City’s minority shareholders Stephen Mwagiru, Nahashon Nyagah and Vimal Shah have appeared before Parliament’s Lands Committee to give their version of why the project is embroiled in controversy.

Police are also trying to establish the connection of Mount Kenya University founder Simon Gicharu to the Tatu City ownership wrangles following reports that he bought some “non-existent” land from one of the shareholders.

Also being investigated over alleged connection with the wrangles are former Attorney General Githu Muigai and Pius Ngugi, a Tatu City director suspected to have acquired some parcels of the controversial land. Mwagiru, Nyagah and Shah did not respond to requests to comment on the police investigations.