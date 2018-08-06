Ouko raises queries on Museums property

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

The National Museums of Kenya (NMK) cannot account for Sh2.9 billion for the year ended June 2017, the Auditor General has said.

In his report, Auditor General Edward Ouko said that out of the Sh2.9 billion in question, Sh1.5 billion concerns the value of 150 parcels of land spread across the country.

“In view of the foregoing, the accuracy, valuation, ownership and completeness of the plant, property and equipment of Sh2.9 billion disclosed in the financial statement could not be confirmed,” Ouko said in the report tabled in the National Assembly by Leader of Majority Aden Duale.

According to Ouko only 43 parcels have title deeds, 107 pieces have partial or no ownership documents, 56 have been gazetted heritage sites for museums but have no ownership documents while 23 have been surveyed but have not been registered in the name of NMK.

Ouko said that the security of the 107 parcels cannot be guaranteed considering that many parcels have been encroached upon, are disputed or have been grabbed.