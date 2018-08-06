MPs split in bid to save toxic sugar ‘suspects’

Mercy Mwai and Eric Juma @PeopleDailyKe

Intense lobbying to save two Cabinet secretaries implicated in a House report on contraband sugar imports continued over the weekend ahead of a looming showdown when MPs are expected to debate the report tomorrow.

Last week National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi postponed the debate following claims the original document had been doctored.

And yesterday, MPs who sought anonymity confirmed that powerful individuals had tried to contact them and several of their colleagues to have the report rejected or amended to “water it down”.

It is understood the House is divided into three factions: Those who want the report rejected in its entirety, those for amendments to water it down and those for adoption in its original form. “I can confirm some of us have been approached.

Some people out there are keen to have this report rejected. We are, however, not going to allow this,” an MP told People Daily yesterday.

“All these divisions are being created by influential individuals who want Members to have divergent views so that they can have their way. It is unfortunate some of our colleagues are not realizing that they are being used,” added another.

This came even as five ODM legislators warned that they will deal with Jubilee MPs whom they claimed are keen on “over-amending the report to save prime suspects whose actions has put lives of millions of Kenyans in danger”.

Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay), Rosa Buyu (Kisumu), Catherine Wambilianga (Bungoma), Sawel Atandi (Alego/Usonga) and Antony Oluoch (Mathare) warned that attempts to water down the sugar report would be resisted at all costs.

Speaking during a funddrive at Nyang’inja, Alego/Usonga, the MPs said they will do their best to thwart bids to scrap the list of prime suspects.