DPP to appeal Feisal’s acquittal

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has disagreed with the Judiciary for quashing a 20-year jail term of suspected ivory trafficker Feisal Mohammed.

High Court judge Dorah Chepkwony freed the Mombasa-based businessman on grounds that the sentence was unconstitutional. “We will be appealing the decision,” said Haji, adding: “The DPP respects decision of High Court, but disagrees with the conclusion reached by the judge.

DPP maintains that evidence presented at trial was sufficient to secure conviction and is confident that the Court of Appeal will overturn the decision.” In her ruling, Chepkwony said the prosecution’s evidence that led to Feisal’s jailing had many gaps and doubts.

She said the evidence was clearly circumstantial, which the trial court ought to have interrogated further before using it when the suspect was being sentenced.

Kenya Wildlife Service also protested Feisal’s acquittal. “In consultation with the office of the DPP, we plan to appeal against the ruling at the earliest opportunity,” KWS wrote on its Twitter account.