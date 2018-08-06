Muturi lauds PD ‘House of bribes’ scribes over exposé

Irene Githinji @gitshee

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has affirmed that he will not allow MPs to summon journalists to appear before parliamentary committees over published stories.

He described as brave, journalists Anthony Mwangi and Dinah Ondari of the People Daily, saying they should be celebrated for their exposé on rot in House committees. Muturi clarified that journalists were doing their job in awakening Parliament of the rot in its midst.

He added that Parliament cannot and will not victimise, intimidate or threaten media but urged journalists to always be objective in reporting. Muturi made the remarks during the seventh Annual Journalism Excellence Awards ceremony in Nairobi on Friday.

He said the matters highlighted touched on ethical behaviour and the Powers and Privileges Committee is interested with getting information to deal with errant MPs not the reporters.

“It is unfortunate many MPs have assumed they have become judges,” Muturi said this days after the two reporters were summoned to appear before the Powers committee to shed more light on the story depicting the august House as a “den of bribery”.

The committee is responsible for matters related to ethics of the House Members. “The articles contain allegations that reflect adversely on the integrity of Members, committees and National Assembly as a whole and allude to a possible breach of the code of conduct by Members,” a letter addressed to Mediamax Editor-in-Chief Peter Opondo indicated.