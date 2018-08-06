Account for World Cup trip, Speaker tells MPs

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

It’s no longer business as usual on opaque and under-the-table dealings in Parliament. This is the stark message National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi sent to MPs as he moved to ensure accountability in the august House.

And his latest target are legislators who flew to Russia last month for the World Cup, but are yet to table their report in the House for debate.

The Speaker wants the committee responsible—Sports, Culture and Tourism—to save the country anxiety and table their report on the trip with details on the benefits to the country and amount of money spent. “We want to hear what happened. I am still waiting for the report from Russia World Cup from those that are responsible…or is it the Bunge Sports club?” he said.

He expressed concern over the delay by the committee in tabling the report, saying it was causing unnecessary anxiety and speculation. Muturi told committee chair Victor Munyaka (Machakos Town) the House is waiting for the report since the tournament ended nearly a month ago.

Responding, Munyaka assured the House the committee was finalising the report which he said will be tabled within the next two weeks for the House to debate, adding that it “has interesting insights for the country”.

Muturi made the remarks after Munyaka, who was on the floor only presented reports from Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia of April 2-15 and the International Tourism Bourse in Berlin- Germany from March 7-11 contrary to expectations the World Cup report would also be tabled.

It is the standard procedure that MPs prepare reports upon return from bench-marking trips and have them tabled in the House. In its report committees are supposed to explain the importance and the benefits to the country of the trip. The reports help in policy and legal formulation.

The presence of Kenyan legislators in Russia drew considerable interest after those on the trip funded by the taxpayer posted selfies of themselves on social media as they enjoyed the matches.

The failure by the committee to table the report comes at a time when Parliament is on the spot over how committees conduct themselves, the inordinate amounts of money spent, suspected influence peddling that goes hand-in-glove with those they interrogate and value to country and House of the reports amid out cry they are inconclusive, have overlaps and are generally too costly.

Last week, People Daily published a story showing how some committees have spent millions in investigations, including trips abroad, yet the reports recommendations never get acted upon. And although committees are the platforms where significant legislative functions are performed, they are also proving to be conduits where easy, undeserved cash in a virtual rat race is minted by legislators.

Put in context, if a committee has 19 MPs with each entitled to a daily allowance of Sh5,000, the daily expenditure amounts to Sh95,000. If they sit for a week, this translates to Sh475,000. About 20 legislators travelled to Russia for the World Cup tournament.

Among those who travelled were 14 MPs and six senators. The parliamentary delegation comprised members of the Committee on Sports, Labour and Social Welfare as well as the Parliament’s football club, Bunge FC. The MPs includied Munyaka, Wafula Wamunyinyi, Sylvanus Maritim and Peter Kaluma while the senators were Cleophas Malala, Aaron Cheruyiot and Judy Pareno.