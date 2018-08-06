Sponsors beware! We’re coming for you!

Winter has come in the world of Game of Thrones, but from where I’m sitting, it might as well be in the world of campo as days of sponsors are still alive and well. I am speaking for my fellow campo guys who have been stripped off their pride and ego and can do nothing about it.

Their girlfriends are cheating on them with their fathers. These old rich men stealing our girls and renting them houses in Kileleshwa are going by the code-name Sponsors. It is almost becoming a trend in campus. Most ladies now tell campo dudes to their faces that they cannot date a guy who is still in campus.

Their aim is what they call ‘the working class’. Well some have guts and the lass will on broad daylight post on Facebook ”I don’t mess with broke niggas”. This is because in campo, life is not about waking up and going to class then later attend a church service or go to a library.

Life is about going to party on weekends in exotic clubs, buying new mbalasi (horse hair), getting those fake eye lashes that make it sound like pigeons are flying off when they blink, attending rugby events out of town — the likes. A campus boyfriend cannot afford that.

This is a person who sits at Anniversary Towers crying out loud waiting for Helb. This is someone who crawls up a double decker in those god-forsaken hostels and puts up with bedbugs all night long. Clearly they cannot buy mbalasi nor can they take them to Masaku Sevens in some luxury wheels.

So the mamas here are going for Mr Money Bags. The guy who will pick you up in his Range Rover Sport outside the school gate on a Friday evening. This person who will take you to a casino, buy you cigars and make you feel like you are in a Mexican movie. He’ll buy you clothes so that you can brag around campus.

Some of you ladies are now living in high-end estates thanks to Mr Sponsor then lie to us that you are ‘interprenuers’ .Wait what?! We clearly know you don’t have a car yet we have been seeing pictures on Instagram of you inside a Mercedes, Range Rover…etc.

Then what are you? A mechanic? Girl, take a chill pill. Does your mother know that you are messing around with her head-boy back in primary school? What if you are actually sleeping with your future father in law? These men will never put a ring on your finger.

They will buy you pigeon eyelashes but you won’t meet their mother; maybe the mother of their children and I can assure you, that won’t be nice! Yo…those sponsors out there. Continue intimidating these campo ninjas. Soon they will be the rich men in the city and they shall avenge with your daughters!