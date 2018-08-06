Entertainment and LifestylePeople Daily

254 is abuzz with biggest ragers going down

People Daily August 6, 2018
2,448 Less than a minute
Fally Ipupa.

@martkinel

For the past fortnight, 254 has been abuzz with the biggest ragers going down all in one weekend; Terminal Music Concert and The Fally Ipupa Tokoos Tour.

The Prince of Rhumba, Fally Ipupa, gave an electrifying near four-hour performance at Uhuru Gardens that left revellers asking for more.

Ipupa was on tour promoting his fourth album, Tokoos Nouvel, which was released late last year. opening the night for the Congolese act was Les Wanyika, the band behind mega hits such as Sina Makosa, Safari Ya Samburu, Safari Sio Kifo and Afro.

Les Wanyika is one of the oldest local bands. Gogosimo Band graced the stage next, performing some of their greatest hits: Kibwebwe, Ngoma, Uwe Wangu, Toka Leo and their newest release, Sama Sama.

To the thrill of fans, Ipupa revealed Kenyan-based Congolese musician and Rhumba maestro General Defao as a surprise guest act. He perfomed alongside the Prince of Rhumba causing a wild frenzy throughout the night.

Performing hits Ecole, Eloko Yo, Juste Une Danse, Nidja, Original, service and Posa, Ipupa lit up the stage electrifying the night hit after hit.

Show More

Related Articles

August 6, 2018
2,492

Locals land dreaded groups as organisers announce pairings

August 6, 2018
2,505

Government boosts technical training education once again

August 6, 2018
2,502

Boarding schools innocent, bring back the cane

August 6, 2018
2,454

No more sex for pads

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker