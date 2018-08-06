Handshake ‘won’t work without respect’

Seth Mwaniki, Kinyuru Munuhe and DPPS @PeopleDailyKe

Jubilee legislators have called on their new-found partners to respect the party’s structures to ensure harmony. The more than 10 lawmakers, who had accompanied Deputy President William Ruto to a church service at PCEA Mathaithi in Nyeri county, said leaders needed to change their approach to issues in the new political dispensation.

They said the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Nasa leader Raila Odinga on March 9 would only work and thrive in an environment of mutual respect. Their remarks come in the wake of growing criticism of the DP by Opposition Nasa leaders.

“We are no longer engaging in political marriages whose aim is to push for selfish interests. As Jubilee leaders, our primary focus is on service delivery to Kenyans,” said Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro.

His sentiments were supported by Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, Senate Deputy Speaker Kithure Kindiki, Nyeri Senator Ephraim Maina, Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua and Anthony Kiai of Mukurweini constituency.

They said the spirit of the Handshake was to unite and grow Kenya. The leaders said implementation of Jubilee government’s manifesto is on course. “We are united as a party. We are working together to transform Kenya,” said Nyeri Women’s Representative Rahab Mukami.

Ol Kalou MP David Kiaraho called on the media to be responsible in its reporting, adding that “skewed stories that attack Jubilee” would not intimidate them. Ruto said time was up for divisive politics and urged leaders to focus on activities that would empower Kenyans.

“Most of what you are reading in the media is propaganda. But as Jubilee, we have no time for wrangles. We are focused on implementation of the Big Four agenda,” he said. He said Nyeri county had been allocated Sh25 billion for road projects as part of the country’s infrastructural development.

“The government has also set aside Sh1 billion for the implementation of Phase II and Phase III of the Last Mile Connectivity programme targeting 25,000 new households in Nyeri county,” said Ruto.

Additionally, the DP said, at least 30 milk coolers would be given to the county as part of the government’s initiative to assist farmers embrace value addition on produce. “We would like to see farmers record more earnings from milk, coffee, tea, among other produces.

This way, they will also create jobs to the youth,” he said. The legislators pledged support for Ruto’s quest to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022, saying he is best placed for the job.

“Central Kenya has already taken the bride price, and we will not be taking any other because it is a taboo,” said Senator Maina. Other MPs present were Caleb Kositany (Soy), Gichuhi Mwangi (Tetu), Jayne Kihara (Naivasha), Catherine Waruguru (Laikipia Women’s Representative), Julius Melly (Tinderet), Liza Chelule (Nakuru Women’s Representative), Daniel Rono (Keiyo South) and Hillary Kosgei (Kipkellion West).

Meanwhile, Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has urged all leaders and citizens to support the Building Bridges initiative seeking to unite the country. He said those opposed to the initiative do not hold interests of the country’s future generations at heart.

“The initiative is about uniting the country. It is not about 2022— it goes beyond that to future generations. We must support the efforts to unite the country. No one in Jubilee or even Nasa can stop this. It is for the best interest of our nation,” said Sakaja.