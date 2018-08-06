NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

County denies ARVs drugs shortage claims

Irene Githinji @gitshee August 6, 2018
2,443 Less than a minute
ARVs drugs. Photo/Courtesy

Irene Githinji @gitshee

Homa Bay county has dismissed reports of acute shortage of anti-retroviral drugs (ARVs) in its hospitals. Health chief officer Jennifer Ndege affirmed that no patient in Homa Bay has missed ARV drugs and are well on treatment.

She said ARVs are under National Aids and STI Control Programme (Nascop) and never does the county purchase or distribute the drugs. “The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) procures the medicine.

The county order on a monthly basis and only gives a report on how and where they are supposed to be distributed,” he said. However, she said that in the last two months, there are particular drugs that have been in short supply but not completely lacking.

Show More

Related Articles

August 6, 2018
2,491

Locals land dreaded groups as organisers announce pairings

August 6, 2018
2,505

Government boosts technical training education once again

August 6, 2018
2,501

Boarding schools innocent, bring back the cane

August 6, 2018
2,503

Minister: Britain likely to leave EU without deal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker