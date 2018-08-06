County denies ARVs drugs shortage claims

Irene Githinji @gitshee

Homa Bay county has dismissed reports of acute shortage of anti-retroviral drugs (ARVs) in its hospitals. Health chief officer Jennifer Ndege affirmed that no patient in Homa Bay has missed ARV drugs and are well on treatment.

She said ARVs are under National Aids and STI Control Programme (Nascop) and never does the county purchase or distribute the drugs. “The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) procures the medicine.

The county order on a monthly basis and only gives a report on how and where they are supposed to be distributed,” he said. However, she said that in the last two months, there are particular drugs that have been in short supply but not completely lacking.