Shock as Bungoma man dies after presenting cow to Bukusu initiate

Yusuf Masibo @PeopleDailyKe

As the circumcision ceremony among the Bukusu and Tachoni in Bungoma county entered its fifth day, residents of Ranje village in Kanduyi are still in shock after a candidate’s uncle fainted and died after handing over a cow to him.

Robert Barasa had just handed over a cow to his nephew who was supposed to undergo the traditional Bukusu rite, when he suddenly fainted and was pronounced dead on arrival at a nearby hospital.

The deceased’s brother Ferdinand Wekesa said his brother was in a jovial mood as he welcomed his sister’s son to the homestead and handed over the cow to him as he prepared for the ceremony. “I lack words to describe this unfortunate incident,” said the deceased father, Vincent Waswa.

Meanwhile, Bungoma County government has pledged to support two needy initiates from each of the 45 wards at a cost of Sh4,000 per child. Public Administration executive Richard Sabwami said the money will only be paid to those who will go through traditional circumcision.