Senators fault listing of more poor regions

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

Two Senate committees have faulted the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) for increasing the number of marginalised counties from 14 to 34.

The Senate County Public Accounts and Investment Committee (CPAIC) chairman Moses Kajwang (Homa Bay) and his Finance counterpart Mohamed Mohamud (Mandera) said the move has affected sharing of Equalisation Fund kitty.

Speaking on Friday, the two chairmen said the move will lead to further marginalisation of the counties, which have continued to suffer because of lack of development projects. Kajwang claimed the additional 20 counties were brought in through the back-door and allocated funds meant for the original 14 counties on grounds of poverty.

“The special fund was meant for counties that had lagged behind in terms of development because of systematic neglect and discriminatory policies. There should be a clear distinction between marginalisation and poverty,” said Kajwang Mohamud said the money in the Equalisation Funds kitty ought to be protected and used for the intended purpose.

“Those who came up with the idea of the fund did not intend it to be given to everyone,” he said. The two were responding to Mandera Governor Ali Roba, who while appearing before the Kajwang-led committee to respond to queries raised by the Auditor General on spending during the 2014/15 financial year, said it was wrong for CRA to increase the number marginalised counties.

The governor, who is also chairman of the Frontier Counties Development Council (FCDC) said the fund was never meant to address general poverty but to change the lives of people who were deliberately denied resources and also address the inequalities of the past.

“To define poverty as equal to marginalisation is an abuse to marginalised counties that were forgotten for years because of a deliberate government policy,” he added. Wajir, Turkana, Samburu, Lamu, Mandera, Marsabit, Tana River, Narok, West Pokot, Kwale, Isiolo, Garissa, Kilifi and Taita Taveta are the original counties that benefited from the funds when it was launched.

The new beneficiaries include Baringo, Bomet, Bungoma, Busia, Elgeyo Marakwet, Homa Bay, Kajiado, Kericho, Kisumu, Kitui and Machakos. Others are Meru, Migori, Nandi, Siaya, Tharaka Nithi, Laikipia, Trans Nzoia, Murang’a and Nakuru.