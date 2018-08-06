Pension funds key to success of Big Four agenda

Michelle Nyandiko

Kenya’s foreign debt is at an all-time high leading to concerns about its effect on development. Sourcing financing for public private partnerships (PPPs) projects from banks is also not the most viable option because of the significant capital expenditure and long-term nature of the projects.

It thus makes sense for the government to look to pension funds for financing of infrastructure projects, particularly those that fall under the Big Four Agenda, namely manufacturing, food security, universal health coverage and affordable housing.

The government has set up a PPP Unit under the National Treasury, responsible for coordination, promotion, and oversight of the implementation of the PPP programme. Kenya offers stable economic growth, supportive monetary policy, a vibrant private sector and policy framework necessary for pension fund investment in infrastructure.

By the end of last year, the pension sector held assets worth more than Sh1.02 trillion proving that it can immensely contribute to the realisation of the “Big Four” Agenda.

Whereas the potential is significant, pensions scheme Trustees immediate priority is to explore investment avenues that offer maximum value for their members with minimal exposure to investment risk.

Failure to raise finance is cited as one of the reasons for Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) failing in developing countries. If Kenya’s retirement benefits industry responds to the government’s call for financing PPP projects, then the country stands to benefit from the transformative potential that PPP can contribute in the Big Four agenda.

Pension funds should consider taking advantage of the window of opportunity given the long-term investment horizon that is typical of a retirement benefits scheme.

In the spirit of Blue Ocean strategy whose argument is the simultaneous pursuit of differentiation and low cost, time is right to Trustees to leverage on the investment opportunity in infrastructure.

With the introduction of a contributory pension plan for civil service and growth of the existing pension funds without proportionate deepening the financial markets, pension funds will likely experience limitations in effective diversification in an already volatile market.

First steps are thus required starting with political will and stakeholder ownership in pension reforms designed in light of other countries’ successes and failures. Investment guidelines can be amended to allow investment in infrastructure included as a permissible asset class.

Other factors in regulations that may present challenges for pension funds investment in PPP projects include maximum limits for unlisted investments, investment limits in any single issuer, capital guarantees, maximum percentage of ownership in shares of any company and requirement of mark-to-market valuation thereby excluding privately traded assets.

Corruption or the perception of it, is also a problem when it comes to “deal-type” transactions. The government must, therefore, address corruption explicitly in the PPP framework and promote transparency to ensure projects are free from corruption at all levels. —The writer is a pension consultant, Enwealth Financial Services — [email protected]