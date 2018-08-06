Law, despite rough edges, remains law

Reference is often made of the ‘law in its majesty’ because of reverence attached to its dictates. But in the same breath, the law also gets referred to ‘as an ass’.

Where reference is made of law in the latter context, it’s invariably because of incomprehension as to the workings of the law and dynamics which stir the scales of justice.

And with regard to the law not pandering to any interests or party where there is contestation, it gets depicted as blind with single-minded goal for neutrality. Take the recent saga of rejection of three Anglican Church of Kenya clerics by faithful in Nyeri over gay claims.

Although the High Court ordered them reinstated, which was complied with, the faithful are unable to appreciate, leave alone comprehend the court decision and have kept the preachers away. Modern governance structure incorporates three arms of government working to complement each other. This quest for harmony is guided by the doctrine of separation of powers.

The philosophy works on the need to have the three arms check each other for the benefit of the population such that neither the Executive, the Judiciary nor the Legislature drives rough shod over the other arm. Where they work harmoniously with each arm steadfastly on its lane, there is smooth governance.

But the reality is often different. Kenyans have witnessed several points of divergence especially over criminal and graft cases taken before courts and security crimes. The courts are guided by provisions of the laws, the requirements of the Bill of Rights.

In many cases, the Executive fronted by security agencies, citing security dictates are unable to understand why courts release murder, rape or even terror suspects! Again much has been said of the Sexual Offences Act whose thrust is protection of minors.

In calling for re-evaluation of some of its aspects, Judge Luka Kimaru points to need for more flexible lenses and not exclusively age determinant and cites instances where the age dictates notwithstanding, the complainants side with suspected predators.

When Chief Justice David Maraga recently expressed dismay over Judiciary allocation, cynics were quick to link the move to Supreme court ruling that nullified Jubilee victory in the August 2017 poll.

Kenyans are generally agreed the current Judiciary is not an appendage of the Executive and the assurance by Deputy President William Ruto that the funding shortfall will get due attention is reassuring.