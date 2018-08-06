Vihiga to spend Sh38m on technical institutions

Enock Amukhale @PeopleDailyKe

Vihiga County Governor Dr Wilber Ottichilo says his government will spend more than Sh38 million on infrastructural developments of all Technical and Vocational Education and Training (Tvet) institutions in the county.

Another Sh21 million will be disbursed to the learning institutions for students as county government capitation. “Most of the Tvet institutions in the county are in a sorry state.

That is why I have rolled out a programme to renovate them and give them a new face,” said Ottichilo. Ottichilo was speaking at Mbale Municipal grounds during the first-ever graduation ceremony for Tvet students.Some 520 students from 34 institutions in the county graduated.

Ottichilo, who was accompanied by his deputy Dr Patrick Saisi, said funds have been set aside to buy modern equipment for the colleges. “Nearly all the TVET centres are ill-equipped. Students are not learning practically and we are going to change that by adequately equipping the institutions,” he added.

He directed the management of the institutions to use student manpower in construction and renovations of the colleges so that they up their skills and earn some money. “Institutions with more students will be given more money for the exercise,” he added.

Ottichillo said grants to support students joining the institutions were available, adding that some students have already benefitted. He reiterated that Tvet centres with more enrolment will be getting more capitation funds for students. Some contractors will offer attachment to most of the students from Tvet institutions, he added.