State ‘committed to ensuring quality, standard training’ in colleges

Mathew Ndung’u @PeopleDaikyKE

The State is committed to ensuring that the quality of education offered in the middle-level institutes both private and public is standardised through common examination bodies.

A multi-agency team headed by the Ministry of Education will monitor all the exam bodies, Thika sub-county Director of Education Ronald Mbogo has said.

Speaking at Thika Institute of Business Studies College (Tibs) when he led a multi-agency team that was monitoring the Kenya National Examinations Council examinations, Mbogo said stringent measures have been put in place to ensure that examinations offered in all educational facilities are devoid of cheating and other malpractices.

“The government has invested in streamlining the quality of exams offered in the middle-level institutions to ensure that candidates who graduate from the colleges meet the demand and supply deficit currently being experienced in the labour markets,” he added.

Mbogo said the mismatch in labour market occasioned by over production of degree holders could be countered by a more flexible education system that emphasises on technical skills.

“A quality technical school curriculum will bridge the gap between the formal and non-formal courses and provide life skills currently missing in the job- market.

“The government is set to re-organising the various stages of TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) into a coherent and transparent framework that provides for entry and passage from one stage of life to another without necessarily looking for the elusive white collar job,” he said.

Tibs Principal Charles Omollo said there has been an upsurge of students seeking to enrol in technical studies compared to previous years. “Given the current government involvement in management of examinations, the quality of training has been improved in all colleges and students are assured of internationally accepted, standard training,” he said.

“For most people, finding a job is the anticipated outcome of their education but in the case of technical learners, they are the job creators and initiators of innovations that could employ hundreds of people,” he said.

Omollo challenged his counterparts in private colleges to invest heavily in modern technology to assist the government in attaining the Big Four agendas.