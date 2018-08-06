Unity in marriage hinders third party interference

This past week, Zimbabweans had their first elections without strong man Robert Mugabe aka Uncle Bob. According to the results ZANU-PF Party won two-thirds majority in parliament.

Political pundits say what caused ZANU-PF to win by such a huge margin was a divided opposition who fielded several parliamentary candidates in every constituency. This divided their votes against a united ZANU-PF.

Even if the MDC presidential candidate wins the election it will be difficult for him to rule with a minority in parliament. The old adage “united we stand, divided we fall” is a lesson not just for the opposition party in Zimbabwe, but for us as well in our marriage relationships.

If we are not united as one, it will be easy for our children, parents, siblings, friends and relatives to put us asunder. If we don’t approach our parenting as a team, we are bound to find ourselves pitted against each other.

If we don’t agree on how to deal with parents, siblings friends and relatives, we might find ourselves fighting each other because of the third-party interference.

On the other hand, if we don’t realise that we are on the same side during conflict we may end up turning against each other. As couples, we must, therefore, do everything possible to ensure we remain one.

We must constantly remind ourselves that we are a team, we are on the same side and together we can accomplish much compared to what we can accomplish individually. Creating time to be together and do things together increases the likelihood of us remaining united. After all, that’s why we got married.

Agreeing together on boundaries to be set with our in-laws and opposite sex relationships will prevent them from interfering with our relationship.

Had those candidates in the opposition party swallowed their pride and sacrificed their ambition, who knows what would have happened? One of the biggest hindrances for two remaining one is our selfishness and unwillingness to yield to each other.