Brothers who played for the same club

The new season in Europe is about to start and while there is excitement about the new signings, other teams could offer something different, two brothers donning the same shirt. One of the most famous brother pairings to feature for the same team are Yaya and Kolo Toure at Manchester City and here are the most prominent ones.

1. Gary and Phil Neville (Man United)

Probably the most famous pair of siblings to play in the Premier League, twins Gary and Phil Neville played in almost 1,300 Premier League games between them.

Both having come through the ranks at Manchester United, as part of the now legendary class of ’92, both Gary and Phil were regulars in the starting line-up throughout most of the late 90s and early 2000s.

Older twin Gary eventually went on to make over 600 appearances for The Red Devils, collecting eight Premier League titles and two UEFA Champions League triumphs along the way while Phil departed the club in 2005—having made 386 appearances in all competitions—making the move to Everton, a club he went on to captain and make a further 303 appearances.

2. Fábio and Rafael Da Silva (Man United)

The Brazilian twins, Fábio (left) and Rafael, have played for their national team and won multiple trophies with Manchester United. Fábio now plays for Middlesbrough in the English second tier Championship while Rafael plays in Ligue 1 with Olympique Lyonnais of France.

3. Kolo and Yaya Touré (Man City)

Both Kolo (left) and Yaya have been on the Manchester City roster together and were part of the team that won the FA Cup in 2011 and the Premier league in 2012.

They were both part of the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations-winning Ivory Coast national team. Yaya a midfielder, left City last season while Kolo, a centre-back, has joined the coaching staff of Scotland’s Celtic Football Club.

4. Andre and Jordan Ayew (Swansea)

Andre and Jordan Ayew joined the list of brothers to have played together for the same English Premier League team when the former moved from West Ham United to Swansea in January.

The brothers, sons of Ghanian legend Abedi Pele Ayew, accomplished a similar feat during their time in the French Ligue 1 with former European Champions Marseille.However, they were unable to save Swansea from relegation and they are now looking for moves elsewhere.

5. Eden, Thorgan & Kylian Hazard (Chelsea)

You might have seen them play together for Belgium in the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia. But in a universally exciting move in 2012, Thorgan Hazard followed his much-talked-about older brother Eden to the Blues.

Eden senior has enjoyed a successful career at Stamford Bridge to say the least, but Thorgan never made a senior appearance.

Still, he’s done just fine despite becoming one of many Chelsea youth players to be shipped off on loan. Kylian, Eden’s second youngest brother, also joined the Blues’ development squad.

6. Christian and Jonathan Benteke (Crystal Palace)

The younger Benteke followed his £32m record-signing brother Christian to Crystal Palace after his contract was terminated at Belgian Pro League side S.V. Zulte Waregem in the summer of 2016.

The now 23-year-old striker had failed to score in 17 appearances in 2015/16—16 of those off the bench—but bagged a one-year deal with Palace’s development squad thanks to the name on the back of his shirt.

He played just one game for Palace in 2016/17, replacing his brother for the last six minutes of a win over Middlesbrough, and was released at the end of of that season.

7. Kaka and Digao (AC Milan)

Brazilian maestro Kaka signed for Milan from Sao Paulo in 2003 and was followed by his younger brother Digao a year later.

Whether it was to help Kaka settle in Italy or because the Rossoneri genuinely believed Digao had talent will never be known, but the fact the centre-back only made one senior appearance for the club speaks for itself.

After several fruitless loan spells around Italy, Belgium and Portugal he joined New York Red Bulls in 2012, only to play for a grand total of one minute. Digao gave up the game for good in 2013.

8. Shola and Sammy Ameobi (Newcastle)

Foluwashola “Shola” Ameobi, unlike his brother, was born in Nigeria, raised on Tyneside and spent 14 years at Newcastle United, making 397 official appearances and scoring 79 goals, and received a winner’s medal when they won the Championship in 2010.

Sammy Ameobi was 16 when he joined Newcastle’s academy, in July 2008. He made his reserve-team debut two months later.

At the end of the 2010-11 season, he made his first start for the first team, alongside Shola. In 2012, the pair became the first brothers to start a major competitive game for Newcastle in 60 years.

9. Ronald and Frank de Boer (Barcelona)

Ronald (left) and Frank won titles in Spain with Barcelona and in the Netherlands with Ajax Amsterdam. They won a combined 179 caps for the Netherlands national team.

Since retirement, Frank has gone into management and was at the helm of Inter Milan until he was relieved of his duties in November 2016. He was also Crystal Palace’s manager for a short period of time. Ronald was associated with the Ajax management.

10. Thiago and Rafinha Alcántara (Barcelona)

Born to a World Cup-winning father in Mazinho, Thiago and Rafinha Alcántara have been surrounded by football and its culture for as long as they can remember, including growing up with cousin and current Valencia forward, Rodrigo.

The two brothers, both midfielders, came through the ranks at Barcelona, at the famous La Masia academy, typically calm on the ball with intelligent footwork and with a will to express themselves.

Both central midfielders, Thiago opted to play for Spain whereas Rafinha chose Brazil and after featuring for the Catalans together, the former went to Bayern Munich in 2013 while the latter is still at Barca.