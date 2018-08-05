Opposition MPs demand resignation of CS Rotich over contraband sugar 

Three ODM MPs are now calling on President Uhuru Kenyatta to fire Finance Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich for allegedly facilitating importation of poisonous sugar into the country, instead of focusing on the small fish.

the trio, Homabay woman representative Gladys Wanga, Alego Usonga’s Samuel Atandi and Anthony Oluoch of Mathare also want former Cabinet Secretary Willy Bett held responsible for the same.

The group also assured the president of their support in the fight against graft.

The sugar report prepared by the Joint Agriculture and Trade Committees was tabled in parliament last week amid protests from some of the committee members that it had been doctored.

The chair of the committee Kanini Kega is expected to amend the report this week and have the original report adopted by the house.