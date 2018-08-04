Former West Mugirango MP Henry Obwocha is dead.

The ex-cabinet minister is reported to have died after collapsing at his home in Nairobi on Friday night after attending a funeral in Nyamira and complaining of feeling unwell.

Until his death, he was the Chairman of Privatisation Commission and had previously served as Minister of Planning and National Development.

Hon. Obwocha was a founder of KCA University and a member of the National Economic and Social Council which drafted Kenya’ s Vision 2030 .

President Kenyatta has mourned his death saying the country has lost a distinguished long serving public servant , lawmaker and accountant whose service to the nation will be greatly missed.