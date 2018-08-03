English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Kanini Kega dismisses claims that report on contraband sugar was compromised

K24 Tv August 3, 2018
A day after the parliamentary debate on the alleged importation of illegal and contaminated sugar failed to proceed amid claims that the report had been doctored, the chairman of the joint committee Kanini Kega has dismissed those claims as unfounded.

The amended sections of the report that recommended three state officials take personal responsibility for the sugar scam stirred the hornets nest with the two committee leaders seemingly reading different scripts.

