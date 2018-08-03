English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
Jubilee leaders accuse Raila of attempting to block DP Ruto from vying in 2022
Members of parliament allied to the ruling Jubilee party are now accusing opposition leader Raila Odinga of plotting to block Deputy President William Ruto from vying for the presidency in the next general elections.
Speaking when they accompanied Ruto on his tour of Murang’a county ,the claim Thursday’s motion by MP Ouda in parliament was a clear indication of what opposition leader was plotting.
The DP however kept off the debate.