Kisumu official apologises for remarks

A member of the Kisumu county executive has apologised to journalists over derogatory remarks she made on them.

The county Tourism and Sports executive Achie Alai apologised to scribes for calling them ‘silly.’

In a written statement, Achie said as a public officer her remarks were neither founded on any disrespect nor was it intended to demean the journalists.

Henceforth, Achie pledged cordial working relationship with the reporters.

“Let me express my unconditional apologies for my remarks in reply to a question posed by a journalist at the press conference at the county government office,” Achie said on Friday.