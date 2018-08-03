NATIONALNEWS

Taita executive warns herders against invading farms, parks

Reuben Mwambingu August 3, 2018
CS Najib Balala.PHOTO/Courtesy

Taita Taveta county has warned livestock herders against invading parks and farms.

Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries executive Davis Mwangoma said the county will seek to work jointly with law enforcement agencies to flush out illegal herders to minimise impact of overgrazing.

“From today, the county government will not issue permits to grazers who used to enter into agreements with private land owners. We are launching an operation to arrest the illegal grazers. They will be charged according to our  Finance Act,” he warned.

This comes at a time when conflict between Taita residents and pastoralist communities from North Eastern region is looming, following frequent invasion of  herds of camels into farms and subsequent destruction of crops which residents say has contributed to starvation.

Last week Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala warned that the government would not tolerate continued existence of herders in national parks.

Balala said encroachment of herders into the parks is not a healthy trend for tourism, adding that the government is in the final stages of a plan to flush out herds from parks.

