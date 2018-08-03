KU announces closure of Kigali, Arusha campuses

Mathew Ndung’u and Oliver Musembi.

Kenyatta University has announced closure of its two satellite campuses located in Kigali, Rwanda and Arusha in Tanzania.

The move follows a government directive issued last year, ordering closure of public universities outside Kenya.

The announcement was made during the University’s 44th graduation ceremony where 5,039 students were conferred with PHD, masters, degrees and diplomas.

KU Council chairman Prof. Shem Migot Adholla said the closure of campuses was informed by consolidation of resources, reduced number of self-sponsored students and a need to sustain Kenyan campuses.

He acknowledged that universities were facing enormous challenges brought about by financial constraints following low enrollment of students triggering reduced revenues.

The ceremony’s key note speaker who is the chief executive officer for Africa Harvest Biotech Foundation International Dr Florence Wambugu emphasied the need for graduands to tap the opportunities in the agricultural sector.

Wambugu said with the advent of devolution, many opportunities had been left untapped into in the rural areas and urged granduands to embrace self-employment.

Education Chief Administrative Secretary, Prof. Collete Suda said Kenya was committed to ensuring its education system remains competitive in the global arena and also well aligned to achievement of the Big Four agenda.