Set up lactation stations, Sicily urges employers

Milliam Murigi August 4, 2018
Health Cabinet secretary Sicily Kariuki. Photo/FILE

Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki has urged employers to set up lactation stations for mothers  in workplaces and provide break intervals for breastfeeding.

The CS said every child has a right to feed and mothers must be allowed to breastfeed freely, anywhere and anytime in safe and comfortable spaces.

Speaking while launching this year’s world breastfeeding week at Pumwani Maternity Hospital, the CS further observed that mothers should not be influenced to use milk substitutes as opposed to breastfeeding.

“Parents, policy-makers and experts, agree that breastfeeding is the healthiest start to life. It is a baby’s first vaccine and the best source of nutrition. It is a universal solution that lays the foundation for good health and survival for children and women,” said the CS.

She also said that breastfeeding is a smart investment not only in the health of children, but also for the wealth of nations.

“Economic gains are realised when we invest in breastfeeding,” she added.

A lancet study published in 2016 indicated that every $1 invested in breastfeeding generates $35 in economic returns.

Sicily said in a world filled with inequality, crises and poverty, breastfeeding is the premises for lifelong well-being for babies and mothers.

