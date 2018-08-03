Suspension of mobile courts in Baringo affects justice delivery

KNA

The number of criminal cases adjudicated by courts in Baringo has reduced from 100 to 10 following the suspension of mobile courts.

Mobile courts in Baringo were suspended following drastic budget cuts.

Principal Magistrate Samson Temu said the suspension of the mobile courts in areas such as Nginyang, Loruk, Barwessa and Mogotio has seriously affected dispensation of justice because of the long distance to Kabarnet and Eldama Ravine.

Speaking during a Court Users Committee meeting in Kabarnet town on Friday, Temu said due to the vast nature of the county it is difficult and expensive for complainants and witnesses to reach the existing courts or even police stations to report cases and testify.

He urged stakeholders and partners of court to champion for more resources to the judicial system so that more marginalised people can access judicial services.

Mobile courts which have been in existence for about 20 years have been of immense benefit to residents who are forced to travel over 120 kilometers to access courts.

“When few cases are reported, it does not mean that crimes are not committed, it means that most people resort to kangaroo courts or traditional ways of conflict resolution methods in which justice may sometimes be compromised,” said Temu.

The principal magistrate said they anticipated to complete the construction of a four-storeyed Kabarnet High Court building by next month but due to financial constraints that has been postponed.

He noted that the current two courts in the entire county were not sufficient to serve the seven sub counties.

Temu commended Partners for Transformational Devolution for joining court users committee and partnering with members in facilitating the smooth running of court cases especially on sensitizing women and children in conflict with the law and also training police and chiefs as first line contact persons with suspects.

A representative of Civil Societies and Centre for enhancing Democracy and Good Governance in Baringo County Paul Masese noted with disappointment the meagre budget allocation to the judiciary by the government.

Masese who termed the Judiciary as the hallmark of democracy noted that any activity that impedes the smooth running of the third arm of government affects the stability of democracy in a country.