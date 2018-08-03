Big Four agenda details to be released after projects re-alignment with resources is complete, says Waita

The Government will release detailed information to the public on the Big Four Agenda once a re-alignment of development projections with available resources is complete.

State House Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita said the Big Four Agenda is Vision 2030’s third Medium Term Plan (MTP), and a continuation of the vision’s MTP I and MTP II that began with former President Mwai Kibaki’s administration and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s first term in office respectively.

Speaking during the ‘Annual Media Summit 2018: Media and the Big Four Agenda’ in Nairobi Thursday, Waita said the media is an integral part of the country’s trajectory to national development.

“The media has a critical role and function to play in the defense of public interest as a public watchdog in ensuring, entrenching, protecting and defending public good, good governance, democracy, rule of law, transparency and inclusion in governance,” he said.

In his keynote address during a plenary session on ‘Media and Sustainable Development: The Big Four Agenda’ Waita said public speculation comes as a result of lack of information, and urged enhanced collaboration between media and government so that accurate information is conveyed to the public.

Media Council of Kenya chief executive David Omwoyo urged the government to invest more in media and provide as much information on the Big Four Agenda to avoid speculation and rumours.