NATIONALNEWS

Big Four agenda details to be released after projects re-alignment with resources is complete, says Waita

Judy Akuma August 3, 2018
2,443 Less than a minute
State House Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita

The Government will release detailed information to the public on the Big Four Agenda once a re-alignment of development projections with available resources is complete.

State House Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita said the Big Four Agenda is Vision 2030’s third Medium Term Plan (MTP), and a continuation of the vision’s MTP I and MTP II that began with former President Mwai Kibaki’s administration and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s first term in office respectively.

Speaking during the ‘Annual Media Summit 2018: Media and the Big Four Agenda’ in Nairobi Thursday, Waita said the media is an integral part of the country’s trajectory to national development.

“The media has a critical role and function to play in the defense of public interest as a public watchdog in ensuring, entrenching, protecting and defending public good, good governance, democracy, rule of law, transparency and inclusion in governance,” he said.

  In his keynote address during a plenary session on ‘Media and Sustainable Development: The Big Four Agenda’  Waita said public speculation comes as a result of lack of information, and urged enhanced collaboration between media and government so that accurate information is conveyed to the public.

Media Council of Kenya chief executive David Omwoyo urged the government to invest more in media and provide as much information on the Big Four Agenda to avoid speculation and rumours.

Show More

Related Articles

August 3, 2018
2,417

Speculation rife over President’s sojourn in Mombasa

August 3, 2018
2,418

Kanini Kega dismisses claims that report on contraband sugar was compromised

August 3, 2018
2,419

Jubilee leaders accuse Raila of attempting to block DP Ruto from vying in 2022

August 3, 2018
2,420

Kaloleni structures built on railway reserve are brought down

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker