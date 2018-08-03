Medics’s struggle to save life of man following bizarre accident

Medics at Moi County Referral Hospital in Voi sub-county were on Thursday struggling to save the life of a man who had been rushed to the facility with a stick lodged across both fleshy parts of his backside after a bizarre accident.

The stick, the size of a rolling pin, had pierced his left gluteus and came out through the right one. Gluteus is a medical term used to refer to the fleshy part of the buttock made up of muscle and tissues.

The victim, from Mwatate, is said to have slipped from a tree in a freak dawn accident. During his fall, a sturdy vertical branch had pierced the fleshy part of his left buttock.

The impaled man remained suspended in the tree for over five minutes before his yells brought some passersby to his rescue who cut part of the stick off before taking him to a hospital in Wundanyi.

Unable to perform the delicate operation, the doctors referred the now semi-conscious victim to Moi County Referral Hospital where he was stabilised and given blood transfusion.

After consultation, the medics referred him to Coast General Hospital in Mombasa where he is schuduled to undergo an operation.

Dr. Felix Kimotho, the medical superintendent at the referral facility, said the victim needed intensive care as he was weakened by extensive loss of blood.