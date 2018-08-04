NATIONALNEWS

Chandarana managers snub NCIC summons

Kinyuru Munuhe August 4, 2018
2,443 Less than a minute
National Cohesion and Integration Commission Chairman Francis Kaparo

The fate of controversial Chandarana FoodPlus outlet remains unclear after its senior managers gave summons by the national cohesion body a wide berth without explanations.

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) chairman Francis ole Kaparo had issued summons for the supermarket’s managers to present themselves before the commission over controversial racist email of their target clientele.

Rima Patel, Chandarana’s Marketing Specialist was expected to appear before NCIC on Friday mid-morning but did not show up.

NCIC summons had been precipitated by growing public outrage over the controversial declaration by the embattled food chain.

Show More

Related Articles

August 4, 2018
2,455

Set up lactation stations, Sicily urges employers

August 4, 2018
2,460

NLC unmasks firms in illegal acquisition of Mombasa public land

August 4, 2018
2,449

Patel dam owner seeks permission to travel

August 3, 2018
2,553

Kisumu Joyland school students come up with innovation to revolutionize ICT training

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker