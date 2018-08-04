Chandarana managers snub NCIC summons

The fate of controversial Chandarana FoodPlus outlet remains unclear after its senior managers gave summons by the national cohesion body a wide berth without explanations.

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) chairman Francis ole Kaparo had issued summons for the supermarket’s managers to present themselves before the commission over controversial racist email of their target clientele.

Rima Patel, Chandarana’s Marketing Specialist was expected to appear before NCIC on Friday mid-morning but did not show up.

NCIC summons had been precipitated by growing public outrage over the controversial declaration by the embattled food chain.