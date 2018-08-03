Align your programmes to Big Four agenda, DP tells leaders

DPPS

Deputy President William Ruto has asked leaders to align their programmes to the Big Four agenda, saying it was the only way to transform Kenya.

Ruto said the successful implementation of the Big Four agenda—manufacturing, access to healthcare, food security and affordable housing—largely depends on the leaders’ unity and teamwork.

Speaking at Gaichanjiru High School during a tour of Murang’a County on Friday, Ruto said the implementation of the Big Four agenda would create more job opportunities especially in rural areas.

“All leaders at both levels of government should unite and align all our programmes to the Big Four agenda. The successful implementation of housing, universal healthcare and manufacturing can create millions of jobs to our youths in rural areas,” he said Ruto.

The Deputy President told leaders that it was time they put aside issues pertaining to the last election and focus their energies on the implementation of the government’s development projects aimed at uplifting the lives of its citizens.