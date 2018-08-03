Kenya picked to host two continental judicial meets

Kenya will now host the African Judicial Network on Environmental Law.

This was resolved on Friday by leaders of African judiciaries meeting in Maputo, Mozambique.

Kenya will also host the next regional Symposium on Greening the Judiciaries in Africa, an initiative supported by United Nations Environment Programme, scheduled to take place in 2020.

Chief Justice David Maraga told participants at the end of the conference that Kenya was delighted to host the next meeting and hoped for an even bigger event than the Maputo meeting where more than 20 Chief Justices attended.

Presidents of regional courts such as the East African Court of Justice and representatives of 42 Judicial Training Institutes were also at the meeting.