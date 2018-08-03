NATIONALNEWS

CEC defends issuance of equipment  to vocational centres

People Daily August 3, 2018
Robert Ochoro

Kisii County Education executive Amos Andama has defended the distribution of equipment, tools and learning materials to vocational Training Centres.

He said the department considered population of students and the trades offered at the centres, saying the distribution was done fairly and on merit.

Speaking to People Daily in his office, Andama said Nyaore Centre in Kitutu Chache South constituency has high population and was given more learning materials compared with areas with few learners.

His defence comes a week after Bogetenga MCA James Ngisa, demanded A statement from Education committee at the Assembly on the distribution of the equipment in the county, terming it unfair.

