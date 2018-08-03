MP opposes school uniforms proposal

Robert Ochoro

A Member of the National Assembly from Kisii County has opposed a proposal by some government officers for schools to have same uniforms, saying it is not practical.

Bomachoge Chache MP, Alfah Miruka said it will not only cause confusion but will also be difficult for students who mess up to be traced and disciplined.

Speaking during St Edward Nyabito Mixed Secondary School prize giving day on Friday, Miruka said diversity in uniforms gives students and schools identity and is a source of pride.

The MP said uniforms have no relationship with indiscipline being witnessed in schools where some students’ torch school properties, even as he urged stakeholders to develop a strategy to curb unrest in schools.