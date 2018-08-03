NATIONALNEWS

MP opposes school uniforms proposal

People Daily August 3, 2018
2,426 Less than a minute
Bomachoge Chache MP, Alfah Miruka

Robert Ochoro

A Member of the National Assembly from Kisii County has opposed a proposal by some government officers for schools to have same uniforms, saying it is not practical.

Bomachoge Chache MP, Alfah Miruka said it will not only cause confusion but will also be difficult for students who mess up to be traced and disciplined.

Speaking during St Edward Nyabito Mixed Secondary School prize giving day on Friday, Miruka said diversity in uniforms gives students and schools identity and is a source of pride.

The MP said uniforms have no relationship with indiscipline being witnessed in schools where some students’ torch school properties, even as he urged stakeholders to develop a strategy to curb unrest in schools.

Show More

Related Articles

August 3, 2018
2,417

Speculation rife over President’s sojourn in Mombasa

August 3, 2018
2,418

Kanini Kega dismisses claims that report on contraband sugar was compromised

August 3, 2018
2,419

Jubilee leaders accuse Raila of attempting to block DP Ruto from vying in 2022

August 3, 2018
2,420

Kaloleni structures built on railway reserve are brought down

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker