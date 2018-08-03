NATIONALNEWS

Mombasa facelift elicits mixed reactions from locals

The new look of Mombasa’s central business district (CBD) continues to elicit mixed reactions from residents.

While a majority of the local people have lauded the move to repaint building, others have raised concerns that the renovation has only focused in the city centre.

Governor Hassan Joho’s directive two months ago compelling commercial building owners in the CBD to paint their premises white and blue, has since seen a remarkable change in the city which had suffered years of neglect.

The once rough and moss-lined walls of most buildings, have now turned glossy giving the town a fresh look.

“I was among those opposed to the idea but now realise it was worth while. The city looks more  attractive. It feels great to take a stroll in town especially at night because there are street lights,” said Abdulsalam Mohamed, a businessman operating along Moi avenue.

Eva Mwandola another resident says the lighting at night coupled with the laying of the modern pavements has made the town secure at night.

But commuters from areas such as Kisauni, Mishomoroni, Barsheba, Bombolulu, Kongowea and Changamwe hold that it is ill advised to polish the CBD and ignore other areas where majority of the Mombasa population lives.

“A facelift for the CBD is a good move but is unfair to fix the CBD and leave  other areas in deplorable condition. In Kongowea, where I live food kiosks operate next to open sewers where residents flock daily for meals. Why not clean such areas?” posed Peter Kiune.

