Senators fault CRA for listing more marginalised counties

Two senate committees have faulted the Commission for Revenue Allocation (CRA) for increasing the number of marginalised counties from 14 to 34.

The Moses Kajwang-led County Public Accounts and Investment Committee (CPAIC) and the Finance Committee headed by Maalim Muhamud said the move has affected the sharing Equalization Funds.

Speaking on Friday, the two chairs expressed concerns that the move will lead to further marginalization of the counties, which have continued to suffer due to lack of development projects.

Kajwang was unfair that the additional 20 counties were brought in through the back-door and allocated funds meant for the original 14 counties on grounds of poverty.

“The special fund was meant for counties that had lagged behind in terms of development because of systematic neglect and discriminatory policies. There should be a clear distinction between marginalisation and poverty,” he said.

Muhamud said that the money in the Equalisation Funds kitty ought to be protected and used for the intended purpose.