Confident Kayole Asubuhi brace for Kawangware match

After languishing at the bottom of table for over a month and half month, Kayole Asubuhi appear confident of downing Kawangware United in their Super 8 Premier League weekend match.

Though they come into this match as underdogs, the 2016 champions expect to emerge victorious to leap from the bottom and settle at 14th place with 18 points. A win however will not be a walk in the park for the latter as their opponents are enjoying a good run having won their last two matches.

Kayole found themselves at the bottom of the 16-team log after they lost 11 of their 18 matches. The former have won only four times and drawn in three leaving them stagnated at bottom with 15 points which they are tied on with Rongai All Stars who have a superior goal number.

Defending champions Kawangware expect nothing short of a win owing to their current admirable good-form. The Kawangware based team stunned Shauri Moyo Sportiff 3-1 before edging out their bitter rivals Ngando Youth Association (NYSA) FC 1-0 in their last two outings.

Kawangware are looking to a make history by lifting the coveted cup twice in a row and will be using this match to rise from the current third spot to dispatch Jericho All Stars from the top. Kawangware have played 18 matches and won 10 drawn in 6 before losing in two seeing them gather a total of 36 points, a point shy below leaders Jericho with 37 points.

After beating Kayole 2-0 last weekend at Calvary ground, Zamalek FC will be looking to repeat the same when they cross swords with Melta Kabiria at Drive Inn ground.

Zamalek lie 13th on the log with 19 points and will be looking forward to join the top-ten teams and improve their points. Their competitors are placed 6th with 28 points.

At Nairobi City Stadium, a captivating Shauri Moyo derby is in the offing as debutants Shauri Moyo Sportiff cross swords with their perennial rivals Shauri Moyo Blue Stars.