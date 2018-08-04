NCPB start handball league this weekend

Lynette Matheka

National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) teams start their 2018/2019 league action this weekend as the expanded Kenya Handaball Federation (KHF) league enters week four.

NCPB men have a tougher weekend compared to their female counterparts as they take on St Paul’s University today in the first fixture of the day and the opener for both teams this season. The side faces Strathmore University on Sunday in their second match.

Last year, NCPB men finished their title campaign in fourth place after 18 matches in regular season. The side lost a single match and registered three draws. NCPB carried the day against St Paul’s in last season’s encounter, winning 35-23. The students, on their part, won nine matches, drew in one and lost eight to finish the season placed eighth in the 19 team league.

Sunday’s match against Strathmore, however, has all the ingredients of a thriller as the students are unbeaten in the four matches played so far. If their previous encounters are anything to go by, the match could go either way.

Their female counterparts, NCPB ladies have a relatively easier weekend as they face Rising Stars and Sparklers. NCPB were placed second in last season’s league title campaign after winners Nairobi Water. Newbies Rising Stars have already lost their opening match while Sparklers have won two and lost two matches this season. Last season Sparklers finished seventh in the eight team women league.

Title holders, Black Mamba will be in action on Sunday against new entrants Thika. Mamba head to the match as favourites. Despite being the defending champions and boasting a formidable squad, they have registered wins in the two matches played so far while Thika have played three, won one and lost in two.

In other matches, Pippers from Eldoret have a date with The Cruz, Boomerang and Thika while Ulinzi play Tigers and St Paul’s. Women defending champons Nairobi Water take on Ulinzi Sharks today.

FIXTURES

Saturday

NCPB vs St Paul’s (Men)

NCPB vs Risisng Stars (Women)

Pippers vs Thika (Men)

Ulinzi Sharks vs N.Water (Women)

Pippers vs Boomerang (Men)

Ulinzi vs Tigers (Men)

Sunday

Sparklers vs NCPB (Women)

Pippers vs The Cruz (Men)

Ulinzi vs St Paul’s (Men)

Black Mamba vs Thika (Men)

UON vs Generation (Men)

NCPB vs Strathmore (Men)