Battle lines drawn ahead of Sunday’s Jamhuri competition Round Six

Battle lines are already drawn as the Motocross Championships enters Round Six at Jamhuri race track on Sunday.

The MX-125 and MX-2 classes will attract the biggest action as riders eye selection to the prestigious mid-month African Motocross Championships in Kitwe Zambia. Both categories are closely fought so far this season as competition heats up in each round.

In the MX-125 category, rivals Zenni Onditi and Ethan Nyachae will be pushing their bikes to the limits in the corners and bumps of the track. The terrain texture would ultimate determine the winners across the three heats. Onditi has been electric in the past five rounds and looks a favourite though Nyachae is no mean pushover.

However the latter will be hoping his bike lives up to the task and does not develop mechanical breakdown. Speedy Kigen Kiplagat will be waiting in the wings to showcase his talent as well. He has played second fiddle for a couple of meets but is obviously trouble to the established order.

Championship leader Rolf Kihara and Dylan Mutahi on the other hand will be itching to do duty in the MX-2 class. The two have been going head to head in recent times and should impress in another exciting category. Kihara has an edge on points earned due to his stunts and pace while Mutahi has wowed with his bold darts on the curvy terrain.

In the MX 85 category, all eyes will be on Vince Schrier and Tai Wahome who have also had a good season so far. In what is continuously becoming a new frontier for battle, this class which had the likes of Cruz Muigai and Tutu Maina in the recent past is intense.

East Africa Motor Sports Club chairman Ken Lutta while speaking to People Sport on phone admitted competition in most classes was becoming too close to call which made the whole affair exciting.

“This year is proving very competitive because most of the riders have invested time in practice while others have acquired new machines. It is certainly what you would wish for in a championship.”