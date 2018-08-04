Ushuru target Stima scalp in NSL action

Bigwigs in the National Super League (NSL) are tightening their grip as the Championship enters Round 26 this weekend.

Leaders Ushuru and the chasing pack of Western Stima and KCB are all out to chase for available points even as Premiership promotion heats up. Altogether eight fixtures are on the cards and in all likelihood the top trio should be favourites in their matches.

The taxmen under Ken Kenyatta have been in stellar form and will face 10th placed Coast Stima on Monday with big hopes following their midweek 3-0 win over Green Commandoes.

The duel at Camp Toyoyo should see Ushuru now on 51 points go all out for goals through their deadly attack trident of Ken Sunga, Billy Oporia and Benson Amianda.

Second-placed Western Stima under new tactician Paul Ogai will be seeking their third consecutive win of the second leg when they face lowly GFE 105 at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu tomorrow. Stima are now two points adrift the leaders following their midweek 2-1 win of difficult opponents St Joseph’s of Eldoret. “We know the importance of keeping our feet on the ground and so far I am happy with the attitude from the players. I will continue with the mission of strengthening our play especially in the forward area,” he told People Sports.

Meanwhile fresh and fit Nairobi Stima on fourth with 43 points will be locking horns with Modern Coast away at Mbaraki Sports Club. Ibrahim Shikanda’s charges rested at midweek but have a huge task against the eighth placed Coastal side at a difficult venue.

“For us the idea is to play with a winning mentality. Once players go in with positive mindset work becomes lighter,” said Shikanda.

KCB on the other hand will meet St Joseph’s at Jericho’s Camp Toyoyo with an eye to close the gap at the summit. The bankers under John Kamau are now third on the log with 46 points.