Stakes raised as Kisumu hosts Opich Pacho finals

There is an exhilarating mood in Kisumu County as the inaugural Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) Opich Pacho football tournament comes to a close this weekend.

KBL Head of Sustainability and Engagement Jean Kiarie said she was delighted with the impact of the tournament which has resonated well across all levels in Kisumu County.

“The gains realised from this tournament are huge, as KBL we are delighted that the youths have embraced the tournament,” said Jean.

Kisumu County CEC Sports and Tourism Achie Alai lauded KBL for sponsoring the tournament that brought together at least 35 teams.

“The tournament fits very well within the county’s strategic plan of grassroots football development, Governor Anyang Nyong’o is delighted with this partnership and we look forward to growing the tournament from strength to strength,” said Achie.

A total 18 teams have qualified for the round of 16 action that kicks off on Saturday at 9am. There will be two early matches on the card as Nyalenda Fc faces North Nyakach in a do or die match, the winner in this clash will face Kajulu FC for the 8th play off. Tournament favorites Kabonyo Kanyagwal will face Bench FC. Nyalenda FC will be aiming to make their opponents stars cry in desperation as the last deserving teams book ticket to the semi- finals.

Saturdays’ action will also see West Santos face Migosi FC with Manyatta Stars squaring it out with Kolwa Central ward FC. Railways will meet with North Seme for the fourth play off.