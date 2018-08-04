Injury keeps Kamura out of Ingwe clash with Mathare

AFC Leopards centre back Robinson Kamura who was signed from Mathare United seems to be a living embodiment of vitality but has no qualms being part of the Ingwe team that is aiming for the scalp of the latter when the two teams battle it out in a SportPesa Premier League (SPL) match at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday.

Unfortunately, Kamura who crossed over to the den from the slum boys won’t be available for the match following an ankle injury but the player has delivered a tacit message that it will be an emotional match for him as it will be against a team that nurtured him from a tender age of ten while at Mathare Youth Sports Association (MYSA) set-up.

“Obviously, facing a Mathare team that groomed me before I became teenager is bound to bring strong feelings and if I was playing, common sense dictates that I should not celebrate should I score a goal. But then, I have to give my all to my current employer (Leopards) and would wish the team to amass maximum points,” said Kamura, an alumnus of Jamhuri High School.

Apparently, Kamura was not fielded during Leopards 4-3 conquest of Mathare the last time the two met in the first leg match of the season after two consecutive barren draws and the combative defender has predicted another goal fest.

“You see, Mathare and AFC are birds of the same feather since both teams have attack oriented players which is why I believe goals will come fast and furious. I wish I would have been part of the show,” said Kamura.

And whichever way you look at it, the match has all the ingredients of a thriller and should provide a high noon to both teams which are angling to wind up the season in a respectable position.

Between the two, Mathare will be the ones under pressure to fashion a win after succumbing to Ingwe in the fateful evening that produce a record seven goals.

Mathare are also disadvantaged by the fact that they are reeling from a 2-0 defeat by Sony in their latest action unlike the big cats who will be going into the match with their tails up, having edged out Vihiga United 1-0 in Mumias last Sunday.

Having said that, Leopards coach Rodolfo Zapata would wish to steer the team to yet another positive result to restore the confidence of their fans who had earlier been vouching for his sacking.

Leopards will mainly rely on Duncan Otieno, Brian Marita and Whyvonne Isuza while Mathare have the likes of Eric Kapaito Elijah Mwanzia and Ronald Reagan to lean on.

Elsewhere, battle royale looms in Narok during the match between Sofapaka and Ulinzi who are among teams that are challenging Gor Mahia for the league title.

Sofapaka are placed second with 40 points, 15 adrift of K’ogalo, while Ulinzi sit in the fifth position with 38 points from as many matches.

In the meantime, Sofapaka will be hoping that they will not be victims of ‘partial’ rulings when they come face to face with Ulinzi Stars in Narok Stadium on Sunday.

Early this week, Batoto Ba Mubngu Head coach John Baraza cried foul over what he described open bias against his team during a rescheduled midweek match against Tusker in Ruaraka.

Baraza claimed Nakuru-based centre referee Alex Ondima made several wrong decisions that cost the 2009 champions a crucial win against the hosts.

“I laud the victor for their play but I feel the outcome would have been different altogether had the match been officiated well” he said.

“Tusker’s first goal should not have been a penalty in the first place, but their second goal was clean and I blame it on our defensive lapse. I hope this kind of rulings will not recur in our next match,” said Baraza.

As Sofapaka ponder over officiating, Ulinzi welcome back utility players John Kago, Mark Bikokwa and George Omondi all who have recovered from injuries.

Meanwhile, Zoo and Tusker will miss the services of Eric Ambunya and Nicholas Kipkirui respectively this weekend.