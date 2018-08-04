NATIONALNEWS

NLC unmasks firms in illegal acquisition of Mombasa public land

People Daily August 4, 2018
Prof. Swazuri A. Muhammad - Chairman - National Land Commission

National Land Commission (NLC) has unmasked three companies behind irregular acquisition of four public land parcels in Kibarani dumpsite, at the Makupa Causeway in Mombasa.

They are Ancient Inland Seas which acquired two parcels of 0.4 ha and 1.3 ha, Khalid Ahmed Limited with 0.5 ha and M-Tech Limited which has 2.6 ha according to NLC chair Prof Muhammad Swazuri.

Swazuri, however, said the commission is unable to trace details of private individuals behind the controversial grabbing of the oceans at the causeway because the green cards containing the records “immediately disappeared from the Land ministry’s records after President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered revocation of the said tittles.”

“At the moment we do not have the names of those who have the titles to the ocean but we know there are people who were allocated the parcels. Green cards to show how the allocations were done and ended up in private developers have vanished from the Ministry of Land records and cannot be traced,” Swazuri (pictured) said.

“By the time we begin the inquiry to this saga on August 13, we will have known them and we will summon them. You will see their faces,” the NLC boss said.

