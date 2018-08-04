Patel dam owner seeks permission to travel

Businessman Perry Manusukh Kanasagara who has been charged with 48 counts of manslaughter has moved to court seeking permission to travel out of the country next week.

Manusukh, who is among the nine suspects facing the charges, wants the court to release his passport and allow him to travel on August 9 to India.

According to court documents, the multi-millionaire is engaged in a court battle with his estranged wife over the custody of their son.

This came as the pre-trial for the nine suspects in the Solai dam tragedy failed to kick off with the prosecution seeking more time to present witnesses statements.

In the latest move, Manusukh through his lawyer Tom Ojienda told the court he has a custody case in India and wanted to travel between August 9 and 14.

In his application, Ojienda told Naivasha Principal Magistrate Joseph Karanja his client would abide by the law and would return the passport on August 15.

Prosecution Counsel Victor Owiti however called for more time to peruse the order and verify its authenticity, adding that he was not opposed to the accused travelling out of the country.

The magistrate will make a ruling on the passport application on August 7 while the pre-trial date was set for September 10.