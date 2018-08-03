Uhuru set to spearhead Building Bridges Initiative in Nyanza tour

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to tour Nyanza region next month to spearhead the Building Bridges Initiative.

It will be the first time Uhuru will be touring the region after the March 9 handshake with Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

The much-publicised handshake has been lauded and criticised in equal measure.

Uhuru has constantly told off leaders opposed to his bid to forge a working relationship with Raila and warned that any attempt to frustrate his effortd over the issue would not succeed.

“Some people have been asking; ‘why did you go to speak with Raila?’ He is a Kenyan, and I have all the right to speak to him and others ready to unite Kenyans. I respect every Kenyan, but I will not be intimidated by anyone. Let no one think I am one they can intimidate. No!” the Head of State said recently.

Some Jubilee Party leaders have questioned Raila’s intentions in the handshake.

They have accused Raila of using it to push for a referendum and as a launching pad for his 2022 State House race, which he has denied.

In an interview last week, Raila seemed to confirm what pundits have long speculated that he wields secrets powers as part of the landmark handshake deal.

Raila spoke about joint implementation of State programmes and projects with the President.

And in Kisumu, Uhuru is expected to officially open the third Kenya National Commission (KNATCO) to UNESCO cultural festival, to be held from September 19-23.

KNATCO chief executive officer Dr Evangeline Njoka said governors and other county and national government officials would join the President to celebrate the country’s diverse cultural heritage. The highlight of the event will be to use culture and heritage to foster peace and co-existence.

Dr Njoka said all counties have been invited to showcase their culture and identity and at the same time exhibit cultural artifacts and heritage. Speaking in Kisumu on Friday during a media launch for the fete, the CEO asked Kenyans to join in the celebrations.

National Museums of Kenya chief executive Dr Mzalendo Kibunjia said various national artifacts that tell the Kenyan story would be exhibited.

Notable among them is Omieri (python associated with luck and bumper harvest), which shall be transported from Nairobi to be exhibited for the very first time in Kisumu decades after the snake was taken by the museum for conservation.

Kisumu Governor Prof Anyang’ Nyong’o commended the organisers for choosing the county to host the event. He said preservation of culture was critical for civilisation. He called on UNESCO to work with the county government to conserve historical buildings in the area.