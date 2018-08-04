The drama that is Vera Sidika and Otile Brown

It seems there is no taking the mantle away from Otile Brown when it comes to courting attention. The singer was on everyone’s lips after his bae Vera Sidika allegedly broke up with him. The socialite deleted all his photos from her social media platforms and Otile returned the favour and deleted her photos and unfollowed her on Instagram. Couple of days later, Otile dropped his song, Baby Love, which he says was dedicated to Vera, and has been trending since. The socialite took to Instagram to thank Otile for his reassurance.

“When bae sings for you and it melts your heart (literally) I love you baby @otilebrown you’re the best and OMG your voice! I know I say this all the time but damn papi!!!!Just can’t get enough ???? …you’re one special, talented human? (sic),’’ she posted.