Sauti Sol’s no-show angers Rwandan fans

Last weekend, Kenyan boy band Sauti Sol was scheduled to perform at the Pan-African Dance Festival (FESPAD) in Kigali, Rwanda, but did not. This left their fans in the East African nation furious, which forced the band to make a public apology.

“Our flight which was arranged by the promoters was scheduled to arrive at 9:30 pm and upon landing, we were informed that the festival was to close by 10:30 pm. Knowing this we did our best to be there on time. With our band already on stage and ready for us, unfortunately, it was announced that the festival was over and our performance must be cancelled… (sic)” read a statement posted on social media by the band.

It took the intervention of the Rwandan minister of Sports & Culture, Julienne Uwacu, to clear the air.

She said in a statement: “I and the staff of the Ministry of Sports & Culture deeply regret our failure to host the FESPAD launch that both the artists and the Rwandan public deserve. We apologize to @sautisol, every artist as well as to Rwandan fans for this failure. The lessons learned will not be wasted (sic).”