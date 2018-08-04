Squared or not, Mr P has grit

Peter Okoye aka Mr P, formerly of popular Nigerian duo P-Square, was in 254 last weekend for the United Sounds of Africa concert held at the Carnivore in Nairobi. Though the concert was not as packed as expected, a manageable and eager crowd turned out for the fun. Mr P is on a promotional tour for his new solo single, Look Into My Eyes.

In general, the show (hosted by Sheila Kwamboka and Obinna) was all hyped up, leave for the curtain raisers whose acts on stage were unusually short, with each taking not more than 10 minutes. They included bongo’s Ben Pol, Kenya’s Kagwe Mungai and Naiboi, South Africa’s Sho Madjozi — who delivered an energetic performance that gave the concert a little bit of pomp, colour and life. The Xitsonga rapper and poet, together with her spirited dancers, brought the house down with hit songs such as Huku and Probleme.

The man of the moment, Mr P, also gave a thrilling performance, belting new solo tunes and mixing them up with some old hit jams from his days in P-Square. They included Do Me, Onyinye ft Rick Ross, My Way, Cool It Down and For My Head. His performance took about an hour and a half leaving the stage at exactly 3:10am. In between the act, he gave chance to a new artiste known as Singah that he recently signed to his label, PClassic Records. Singah performed his song, Teyamo, which has over the past month gained a lot of traction on YouTube.